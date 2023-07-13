NHIA DG inducted into UK’s faculty of public health fellow 

The Director General of National Health Insurance Authority(NHIA), Prof. Mohammed Sambo has been inducted into the United Kingdom Faculty of Public Health as a Fellow Through Distinction.

The Director General was inducted in a ceremony which was held at the Royal College of Physicians in London. The event also witnessed the induction of eminent personalities into various categories of honour including the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

A Fellow Through Distinction is the highest honour bestowed on an individual who is active in academia, a recognition of those who have made outstanding contributions in public health through leadership, research and presentation of concepts at…