Nigeria’s Adedeji condemns chemical weapon useNigeria’s Adedeji Ebo briefs UN Security Council, condemns use of chemical weapons 

The Director and Deputy to the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Adedeji Ebo, has strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons, stating that it constitutes a serious violation of international law.

“There can be no justification for their use. We must make every effort to ensure the continued resilience of the taboo against these horrific weapons,” he said, adding that “Those responsible for such attacks must be identified and held accountable, for the sake of the victims and as a deterrent to future chemical warfare.”

Ebo said this in his statement delivered to the UN Security Council regarding efforts to eliminate chemical weapons in Syria,…