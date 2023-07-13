Sanwo-Olu tasks new LASUSTECH deputy VCs on performance

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of professors Abiodun Akinpelu Denloye and Basirat Olushola Oladipupo as the substantive deputy vice chancellors of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), located in Ikorodu.

Denloye will be in charge of academic matters while the Oladipupo will be in charge of administration.

Announcing their appointments in a statement made available by the head of Public Affairs unit, Office of the Special Adviser to Governor on Education, Mr Oyelami Adesoye, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola said the appointment of the two dons was in line with LASUSTECH Law, 2021,…