Senate confirms appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs

The Senate confirmed the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs forwarded to it by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio who announced the confirmation after about three hours closed door on Thurday, said that the nominees answered questions on national security and strategies to tackle insecurity across the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs arrived at the National Assembly at around 1. 14 pm. for the screening.

The Senate had earlier suspended relevant rules to allow the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) , Senator Abdullah Gumel to bring them into…