Senate tasks Tinubu to promote peace in ECOWAS

On Wednesday, the Senate said that President Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the new chairman Economic Community of West Africa States ( ECOWAS) would promote peace and conflict resolution, democracy and good governance, and foster economic cooperation in the sub-region.

The Red Chamber, in a motion sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau and 64 other Senators, congratulate President Tinubu on the exalted position, noted that his emergence as the ECOWAS chairman “is a testimony of his avowed commitment to good governance promised Nigeria, which the policies and decisions taken so far are yielding results and beginning to reposition our…