Students protest MD’s closure of Enugu psychiatric hospital nursing school

Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital and head of School of Mental Nursing, Dr. Monday Nwite Igwe has allegedly traveled to London after allegedly shutting down the school.

The closure of the school is said to be in disrespect to the directive of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health.

The stranded students who were due for their examinations have contacted an Enugu lawyer in protest.

Barr. Chijioke Darlington Ezeh, has consequently written to the federal government to as a matter of urgency intervene in the interest of the frustrated students.

He said the call became necessary following the fact that “it is now clear that the hospital…