If you are one of the million of Nigerians with high blood pressure, lifestyle changes like exercising regularly, reducing alcohol, keeping a healthy diet and sleeping seven to eight hours per day will make a difference.

In fact, a healthy diet rich in fruits like tropical almond fruits can make a big difference to lower the blood pressure. Almond fruits, including its nuts, are packed with magnesium, a mineral that plays a crucial role in regulating blood pressure.

In a new study, researchers at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), corroborated that tropical almond fruits are a promising part of a healthy diet to alleviate hypertension. It is the April edition…