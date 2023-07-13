You’re gallant politician, NUFTS salutes ex-FCT Minister,

The Nigerians United For Tinubu/Shettima Mandate (NUFTS) has praised the former Minister of State FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, commending her as a courageous and determined politician who overcame numerous challenges during her tenure.

In a statement signed on Thursday by Mr Ola Adekunle, the Kogi State Coordinator of the group, following a meeting of the State Executives and all 21 LGA Coordinators, Dr Ramatu Aliyu was described as a resolute and unwavering politician who successfully navigated various obstacles while championing the campaigns for the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency.

The group highlighted Dr Ramatu Aliyu’s unwavering dedication to spreading the message…