2023 NYSC: 1,756 corp members sworn in, begin camping in Bauchi

Mohammed stated this in Bauchi during the swearing-in ceremony of total of 1,756 Corps members posted to Bauchi state for the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 service year have been sworn in.

The Corps members were sworn in on Friday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State.

While addressing the Corps members after the swearing in, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, said that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was not just a programme but a symbol of Nigeria’s strength and diversity.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Auwal Jatau Mohammed, the Governor added that the scheme brings together young men and women from different ethnic, cultural,…