Army tasks troops on decisive action against terrorists

Former Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Ibrahim Ali has charged troops of Operation Hadin Kai fighting Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno and other parts of Northeast Nigeria never to give the terrorists time and chance to recuperate and start carrying out attacks again.

Ibrahim gave the charge to the troops on Thursday shortly after handing over the Command and Control Centre of Operation Hadin Kai to the new Theatre Commander, Maj. Gen Gold Chibuisi at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

He urged the troops to maintain the tempo and increase it to make sure that the terrorists are brought to their knees and to make sure that they surrender.

According to…