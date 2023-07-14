Bauchi CSOs’ Forum develop action plan on proposed 2024 budget

An action plan has been developed to guide the Forum of CSOs in Bauchi state in taking the early lead in the State 2024 proposed Budget.

The developed action plan came up shortly after the quarterly review of the CSOs’ PFM Forum activities held on Thursday at the State to State main office Conference Hall, Bauchi.

The plan was developed towards entrenching citizens’ based Budget process in line with the Community Charter of Demand (CCD) in the proposed 2024 Budget process of Bauchi State.

It was done by a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) with a special interest in Public Financial Management (PFM) known as CSOs’ PFM Forum, with technical support from…