Big Brother Naija All-Stars coming to Showmax July 23

Season 8 of Africa’s biggest reality TV series, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), is set to premiere on July 23 and will be available to stream live on Showmax.

The eighth season of Big Brother Naija will be a special “All Stars” edition, which means some of your favourite BBNaija Housemates are back.

This season comes with more drama, more iconic teams and duos, and an even bigger prize! The winner of the BBNaija All Stars edition walks home with 120 million naira cash and other prizes.

From the thrill of the tasks and the strategic alliances to the heated conflicts and heartwarming friendships, Showmax will be the ultimate destination for fans to experience the show in all…