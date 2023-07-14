Court voids Emefiele’s arrest, detention, orders immediate release

Another FCT High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the arrest, detention, and interrogation of the suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS); barely 24hrs of similar judgement were delivered by another court.

In a judgment upon an Originating Motion on Notice brought before the Court by Mr Emefiele against Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, the Attorney General of the Federation, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Inspector General of Police, State Security Service and the Central Bank of Nigeria, the presiding Judge held that the arrest, detention, and interrogation being in violation of the…