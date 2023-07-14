Customs generates N6.2bn in 2023 second quarter

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has disclosed that it generated a total sum of N6.2 billion as revenue between April and June 2023.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, on activities of the command in the second quarter of 2023, the Customs Area Controller, Kehinde Ilesanmi, said that the money represents 9.14 per cent of the revenue increase when compared to preceding year 2022.

“The Command has at the end of the second quarter 2023, generated the sum of N6, 246, 485,827.97. This amount represents 9.14% of the revenue increment compared to preceding year 2022”.

He added that the command under his watch between January and June this year has…