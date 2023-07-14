Don advocates interdisciplinary efforts for wealth creation

A Professor of Adult and Industrial Education at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA) Ondo State, Moshood Ayinde Hassan, has called for partnership among different departments of higher institutions of learning, saying this remains the quickest way to wealth creation.

He maintained that partnership between the industrial education and training section of the Department of Adult Education and other disciplines would enhance the transfer of knowledge and skills, providing services to the public and producing income.

Prof. Hassan, who stated this while delivering the 18th Inaugural Lecture of the University, entitled “Tapping the Untapped Wealth: Adult Education,…