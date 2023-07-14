eNaira: CBN takes campaign to UniAbuja

In a bid to promote the use of e-Naira in tertiary institutions across the nation and foster an environment where it is regarded as preferred option, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has partnered with third party agents of the e-Naira to initiate a campaign that promote its utilisation at the University of Abuja.

Joseph Angaye, Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the apex bank has recently been engaging with a number of universities, and have virtually gone to all the geo political zones of the country, talking to them about eNaira and on partnership to ensure that eNaira is adopted as a means of financial transactions especially for revenues…