How Oke-Igbo kingdom is celebrating legacy of transformation

Oke-Igbo Kingdom, nestled in Ondo State, is a place steeped in rich cultural heritage and history. Renowned for its vibrant traditions and customs, which have been passed down through generations, Oke-Igbo Kingdom not only holds its culture in high regard, it is a kingdom that exudes a sense of pride and identity, shaped by the remarkable individuals who have called it home, producing exceptional leaders and visionaries who have left a lasting impact on the community and beyond.

One of such sons is the late monarch, Oba Dr Lawrence Oluwole Gbadewole Babajide, the 17th ruler and the sixth Oluoke of Oke-Igbo, who stood as a shining example of the kingdom’s legacy of…