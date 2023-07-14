‘Last Man Standing’: Sanwo-Olu, Moji Ojora, others grandstand at President Tinubu’s biopic Lagos premiere

Friday, June 30 was an iconic day for film lovers and historic content aficionados in Lagos State as Ultimate Communications, producers of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu biopic, ‘Last Man Standing’, held the Lagos premiere of the film at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos.

Present at the event were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mr Jaiye Opayemi; the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Ojora Meranda; the former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, AIG Hakeem Odumosu; Corporate Pictures Boss, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulrasaq; and Dr Abisoye Fagade.

Also present were the likes of Lateef Adedimeji, who played the role of President Tinubu in…