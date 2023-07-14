Niger gov mourns Chief Imam of Agaie, Sheikh Chata

GOVERNOR Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has condoled with the Emir and people of Agaie Emirate over the death of the Chief Imam of Agaie, Sheikh Mohammed Chata.

In a condolence message, Governor Bago described the death of the cleric as a big loss to not only the people of the emirate but the entire state.

He said the contributions of the Chief Imam to Islam and his effort to ensure peace and unity in Agaie would not be forgotten.

“We have lost a great scholar among the Muslim Ummah. He lived an impactful life and we certainly will miss his wise counsel and religious teachings.

“He has played his part here on earth and this gives us confidence that Aljannah fidaus is…