Nigerian unveils multimedia firm in US

The multimedia industry in the African-American community recently got a huge boost as ace Nigerian events guru, Olasunkanmi Olanrewaju, officially launched his firm, Signal Media Links International.

Olanrewaju, known as Asiwaju Ola or Signal, unveiled the world class multimedia company in preparation for the maiden edition of the All African Festival U.S.A. 2024.

It was a top-class celebration with friends and associates of varied nationalities in attendance.

Speaking with newsmen, Olasunkanmi took a retrospective look at the journey while counting the cost in achieving such grandeur vision.

He said, “the company is not just for event merriment or media relation alone, but…