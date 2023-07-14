NJC recommends Ariwoola’s son, 22 others for appointment

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Friday recommended Olukayode Ariwoola Junior, son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, for appointment as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Ariwoola Junior was recommended for the Federal High Court Bench along with 22 others who passed the screening and interview of the Council.

Apart from the 23 nominees for the Federal High Court, the NJC also sought the appointment of one Kadi for Kaduna State and four other Kadis for the Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal.

The recommendation for the appointments was made at the 103rd meeting of the Council presided over by the CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola,…