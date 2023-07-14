PEPC reserves judgement in APM’s petition against Tinubu’s victory 

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, reserved judgement in the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The five-member panel of Justices of the court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani reserved judgement in the petition to a date that will be communicated to parties after the petitioner and all the respondents adopted their final written addresses in the petition.

The APM, in its petition numbered CA/PEPC/04/2023 is seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election…