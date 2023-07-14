Police arrest 7 suspected kidnappers syndicates in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested seven suspected kidnappers who have been terrorizing residents of Alkaleri LGA of the state.

The members of the kidnap syndicate arrested are Isah Gambo, 25 years old; Hamza Ali, 26 years old; Ali Isyaku, 27 years old; Danlami Isyaku, 30 years old; Abubakar Isyaku, 25 years old; Adamu Alh. Lado, 30 years old; and Usman Dan Asibi, also known as Na Mansur, 30 years old, all from Mansur and Papa Yalo villages.

According to a press release by the Command’s PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, preliminary investigations revealed that the aforementioned suspects are the notorious kidnappers terrorizing the Alkaleri community and beyond.

The police…