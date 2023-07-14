Sokoto Gov assures corps members of adequate security

The governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has assured corps members posted to the state of adequate security throughout their service year.

The governor stated this on Friday at the Wamakko permanent orientation camp of the NYSC during the swearing-in of 2023 batch ‘B’ stream 1.

“Let me reiterate the commitment of our administration to accord priority to the security of corps members posted to the state,” he stated.

He explained that his government would continue to leverage the resources of the state to give maximum support to the programmes of the NYSC scheme in the state and the nation at large.

However, he enjoined Corps members in the state to imbibe the…