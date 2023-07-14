Tinubu declares state of emergency on

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security to control the adverse effects of the removal of petroleum subsidy on vulnerable Nigerians.

Announcing the measures on Thursday at a media briefing, Dele Alake, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, said the move was in line with the administration’s position on ensuring that the most vulnerable are supported.

Accordingly, he said that all matters pertaining to food & water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, will be included within the purview of the National Security Council.

He said as a direct and immediate response to this crisis, several…