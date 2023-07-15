6 arrested for allegedly gang-raping 19-year

Six young boys have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The suspects, Afam Ezenwa, Chijioke Ifeanyi, Collins Obadom, Abuchi Okechukwu, Chima Obiekezie, and Sunday Okafor, were arrested following a video that went viral on the internet.

Confirming the arrest, the State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, said the case had been transferred to the state criminal investigative department of the police in Awka, where they would be charged in court for their crime.

She said the victim had been rescued.

Interacting with the victim and her parents in her office, Obinabo decried the…