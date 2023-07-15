Ari Igba Asotesun Masquerade of peace fiesta for Ogbomoso July 20

The custodian of the Ari igba Asotesun Masquerade, Yaku Osupa Compound in Ogbomoso, Prince Ojewumi Sunday Mosoroju, has concluded preparation for the 2023 edition of the Egungun festival.

According to Prince Mosoroju, the Ari igba Asotesun masquerade is a cherished tradition passed down from our ancestors, which our forebearers have greatly benefited from the sociocultural fiesta and celebration of masquerade.

“This masquerade plays a crucial role the progress of our town, because at every outing and celebration, Ari igba Asotesun prays and blesses the town and that has always helped in creating peace and harmony among the people.

“Ari igba Asotesun is one of the unique…