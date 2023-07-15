Atiku, Obi counselled to withdraw litigation

Litigating presidential candidates of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as that of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, have been advised to withdraw their petitions at the Presidential Election court to facilitate a smooth transition for the victorious President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC federal government and guide Nigerians towards the desired and planned destination.

According to the Association for Political Stability in North-East (APS), this legal action by the two opposition candidates is a decades-old political strategy aimed at derailing the course of democratic governance.

Haruna Garba, the North-East Zonal…