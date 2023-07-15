How to treat low blood pressure

I was told, I have low Blood Pressure. Kindly let me know how to treat this.

Wisdom (by SMS)

Low blood pressure occurs when one’s blood pressure is much lower than normal. This means that the heart, brain, and other organs are not receiving adequate blood supply. Hypotension, or low blood pressure, is another name for it. People are typically considered to have low blood pressure if their reading is 90/60 or less. Normal Blood Pressure Level – systolic: less than 120 mm Hg diastolic: less than 80 mm Hg. The majority of the time, the human body can automatically regulate the level of blood pressure and prevent it from falling too low. The body tries to compensate if it…