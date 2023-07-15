Makinde buries mother in grand style

Member House of Representatives, representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, alongside his siblings, on Friday, laid to eternal rest, his mother; late Mrs Felicia Makinde.

Dignitaries from within and outside Ondo state joined the Makinde family to bid Mrs Felicia Makinde goodnight.

Mama Felicia passed away at the ripe age of 87 leaving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Before her remains was interred, there was a funeral service held at Living Faith Church, Itanla, Ondo where the cleric described the late Madam Makinde as a dedicated Winners Chapel member before her demise, with important personalities from all walks of life in attendance.

Hon Makinde…