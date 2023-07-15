PHOTOS: Arsenal sign Declan Rice in English record transfer deal of £105m

England midfielder Declan Rice has completed his transfer to Arsenal, the club announced on Saturday, for what is reportedly an English record of 105 million pounds.

Hours earlier, the 24-year-old said in a letter to West Ham supporters that his desire to play at the “very highest level” lay behind his decision to move to Arsenal, who hope to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The midfielder already has vast experience, making 245 senior appearances for the Hammers as well as winning 43 caps for the Three Lions.

Declan started his youth career at Chelsea, before joining the West Ham academy in 2014, and signed his first professional contract a year later.