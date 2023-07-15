PHOTOS: Atiku, Shettima meet in Abuja

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar met at a wedding ceremony in Abuja on Saturday.

Atiku, who was Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, is currently challenging the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under which Shettima ran on a joint ticket with President Bola Tinubu.



But at the wedding between Mohammed (Ameer) Bunu and Ikramullah Jamal Arabi. both men set aside political differences and exchanged pleasantries.

Among those who attended the wedding which took place at the Al-Nur Mosque in the nation’s capital were Maj General Babagana Monguno (rtd), former National Security…