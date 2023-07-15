Save us from land grabbers, Ogun community cries to Abiodun

Residents in Ilu Erin Sarri community in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state have cried out to Governor Dapo Abiodun to save them from the invasion of their community by land grabbers.

The residents also alleged that land grabbers have sacked them from their community, disrupted their means of livelihood and turned them homeless.

The traditional head of the community, High Chief Aremu Tijani, at a press conference on Friday said Ilu Erin Sarri which has been in existence for over 300 years was a peaceful agrarian community until it was torn apart by the recent development.

He said, “The earliest settlers in Sarri were farmers and hunters and that is what we are…