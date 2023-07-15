Sit-at-home: Stay off Yorubaland, Gani Adams warns IPOB leader

THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has warned factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, to stop plans to stage in Lagos State, the sit-at-home protest currently being en- forced in the South East to press the Federal Government for the release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Aare Onakakanfo Adams cautioned IPOB against con- templating such a move or at- tempt to impose IPOB agenda on Lagos or any other part of the South West because the region is not Biafra Republic.

Reports had quoted Ekpa as hinting in a tweet on Wednesday of plans by IPOB to repli- cate the sit-at-home in Lagos.

Ekpa was quoted as saying that:…