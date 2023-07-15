[SPECIAL REPORT] Gender Inequality: The battles of women breaking gender norms, barriers

In this report, SIKIRU OBARAYESE writes about a world where women brush off looking pretty; their beauty is no longer defined solely by their physical attributes. It’s a world where women are showing value, energy, and grit and are breaking the barriers that were once a limitation for their predecessors. Women in this world are showing no aspect of life is exclusive to any gender. Khadijat, Tolulope and Funmilayo’s stories are evidence that even with acquiring and using hard skills such as being a mechanic, a painter or a shoe-maker.

Under the heat of the Sun, she lifts a heavy hammer in her hand and bears down unto…