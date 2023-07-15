We planted 10 million trees in 11 states

The National Agency of Great Green Wall has disclosed that they have planted over 10 million trees across the 11 Frontline states to protect desertification from the Sahara.

Speaking during the ongoing celebration to mark the 2023 National Great Green Wall Day in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, today, the Director General of the agency Dr Yusuf Maina Bukar disclosed that the agency has also planned to plant more trees.

The Director General, who was represented by the Head of Administration of the agency Nasiru Samaila, revealed that the 11 Frontline states include Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Borno, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Adamawa, Kebbi, and Gombe states.

He maintained that…