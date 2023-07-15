when Ajomale-McWord’s IDSGT created path for global harmony

The annual golf tournament conceptualised to celebrate human migration, travel and tourism created global harmony and understanding amongst nations of the world as the International Diplomacy Stableford Golf Tournament hosted the fourth edition with droves of diverse participants.

It was a weekend best described as auspicious moment of social cohesion, as Afri Diplomat magazine, in partnership with The Envoy Hotel, Abuja and The Guardian Newspapers hosted a pre-tournament global harmony night for social networking.

It was a gathering of different nationalities (golfers and non-golfers).

The tournament had participation from embassies of 17 countries and expatriates from…