Yorubas not ethnic bigots, Akeredolu tells Corps members

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has advised the graduate youths mobilised for national service in Ondo State to discard the stereotyping of people from the Southwest geopolitical zone and other ethnics.

Arakunrin Akeredolu offered this advice while declaring open the 2023 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1) orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

“I want you to discard whatever myth or misconception you may have been fed with about the people of the Southwest or Ondo in particular. I am privileged by my status to inform you that Yoruba people are peace-loving, industrious, accommodating and above all, God-fearing. You will…