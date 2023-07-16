Aare Musulumi, Akinola, offers LASU best graduate, three others N4m scholarships

The Aare Musulumi of Yoruba, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, on Sunday, organised a reception in honour of the best graduating student of the Lagos State University, Aminat Yusuf who scored a CGPA of 5.0 and three other graduates of the university’s Faculty of Law who finished with first-class honours.

At the event held at his residence in the Ikolaba area of Ibadan, Akinola announced a grant of N1 million each to each of the honourees and promised them further support for the future.

The other honourees are Balkis Rufai with CGPA of 4.61; Maryam Lawal, a 4.57, and Modinat Olowogaba, 4.51.

Dignitaries present at the programme include the Oyo State deputy governor, Chief Bayo Lawal…