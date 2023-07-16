Anambra APC inaugurates disciplinary committee over anti-party activities

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has constituted a disciplinary committee to check and curtail anti-party activities among members ahead 2025 governorship election in the state.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, who inaugurated the committee during the party’s stakeholders/leaders meeting, held at Finotel Awka, on Saturday, said the committee will carry out an investigation of members on allegations of anti-party activities, and also to reach out to all aggrieved members for proper reconciliation.

Tribune Online gathered that there has been a cold war among some party bigwigs in the state, fueling the rumour that some members of…