EU has put Judiciary under pressure

The European Union has 28 of the world’s 195 countries in its fold. Of the 28, maybe three or four, with the exit of United Kingdom, can be counted as possessing a voice that compels the world to listen. Of the lot, only France and Germany can be counted as having considerable global weight and relevance. Then, there are potentially-big, like Finland, world’s happiest space, Spain, famed for its well-grown football, Portugal, with its CR7 and other smaller but well-rated countries with performing-economies like Lithuania, Denmark and Sweden.

In their Article of Faith, they said the unionization is, “to make things better, easier and safer for people”. They also said…