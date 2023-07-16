Police arrest 6 suspects for raping 53-year-old woman to death on her farm

Six suspects are in police custody for raping 53-year-old Mrs Amarachi Nwanozie to death in her farm.

The reports of her death became known when her husband raised alarm about her disappearance by 5 pm on Tuesday, 12th July.

According to him “she left for her farm earlier in the day at about 9am, and unfortunately, she didn’t return on time which raised suspicions about her whereabouts”.

He reported the matter to Amangwa Vigilante Service, Isiala Ngwa South Command who immediately dispatched a team in search of the woman and a manhunt after suspected the assailants.

The next day, Wednesday, 13th July, her body was discovered by the personnel of the Abia State Community…