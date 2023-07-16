Police arrest armed robbery suspects, recover guns, tricycle in Anambra

Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Anambra State Command, have arrested a three-man armed robbery gang that specialises in tricycle snatching in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed the arrest in a statement in Awka, on Sunday, said that the operatives intercepted the armed robbery gang at Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State, after snatching a Tricycle from the owner in Agu-Awka, the state capital, Saturday night.

He said the gang was smashed following information received from the Police in Awka that the gang was fleeing towards Anaocha LGA.

“The Police who were on patrol with the local vigilante laid an…