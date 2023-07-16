Police recover AEDC’s stolen armoured cables in Niger

The Nigerian Police, Niger State Command, has announced the recovery of armoured cables belonging to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) at Mawogi village in Lapai Local Government Area of the state, adding that the armoured cables were vandalised and carted away by some suspected criminals.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in charge of the Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a press bulletin issued and made available to Journalists over the weekend in Minna .

According to him, the vehicle allegedly used by the suspected criminals for the said illegal operations was also recovered, along with the stolen armoured cables.

The Command’s spokesperson,…