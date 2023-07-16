Remain alive to responsibilities, Zamfara First Lady charges project team

Zamfara State First Lady, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has assured of the present administration’s commitment to remain steadfast in supporting issues concerning maternal and reproductive health, charges coordinating team to be alive to responsibility in the state.

Hajiya Lawal stated this at the inception meeting for reproductive health and pandemic resilience KFW project held on Sunday in Zamfara State.

The project is being implemented in Zamfara State by Marie Stopes and funded by the Government of Germany.

Zamfara First lady, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Habib Yelwa, said the project is timely…