Standardisation key to preventing building collapse incidence — Kunle Ilori-Diamond

Diamond Ilori is a youth with intimate knowledge of Nigeria and Dubai’s real estate markets. In this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, the Business Development Manager at Savoir Prive Properties speaks about how deep market understanding, commitment to excellence and peerless client relationships can pave the way in the real estate sector.

What is the government not doing well regarding the standardisation of real estate business in Nigeria?

Instead of paying money directly to developers during the construction phase, the government should create Escrow Accounts to protect investors. While real estate companies are indeed registered through the Corporate Affairs Commission…