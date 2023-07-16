Tinubu to unveil new security initiative soon — Shettima

President Bola Tinubu will, in the coming weeks, unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians, especially those living in the northern region.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Vice President Kashim Shettima in a chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano.

He said: “The President is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance and the crisis we have in the northwest, which is further accentuated by poverty.

“The social exclusion is also something that the President is determined to confront frontally, and in the coming weeks, he is going to unveil the Pulaku…