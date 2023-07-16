Tinubu will make pension payment first-line charge in Nigeria — PTAD

Executive Secretary Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr Chioma Ejikeme, has said President Bola AhmedTinubu, will make pension payment a first-line charge in Nigeria.

Dr Ejikeme, who disclosed this at a two-day Southeast stakeholders’ engagement forum in Awka, over the weekend, assured that Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate is determined to change the narrative in pension administration, and has trained Pension Desk Officers from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies pensioners retired from, as well as representatives of pension unions on the use of the application; to assist pensioners who are unable to carry out the confirmation on their…