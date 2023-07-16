White Truck Empowerment Initiative sensitises communities to report FGM in Lagos 

The White Truck Empowerment Initiative, in collaboration with the Lagos state government, Global Media Campaign (GMC) and the Frontline ending female genital mutilation (FGM), have commenced media sensitisation and community engagement on how communities can report Female genital mutilation of girls under 18 years.

The project Coordinator at White Truck Empowerment Initiative, Barr. Taiye Edah, while appearing on Radio One, Lagos, urged community members to call 08000333333 to report any cases of FGM in their area.

According to Barr, Edah, “Female genital mutilation is a human rights issue and must be stopped.

“The VAPP Act establishes penalties for FGM’s performance…