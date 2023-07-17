APC Chieftain congratulates party’s acting National Chairman, Kyari 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, Dr Abiso Kabir has congratulated the new APC Acting National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari.

Abiso, who is the National Chairman of Forum of Tinubu Shettima Support Groups (FOTSS-G) and the deputy director of Special Duties III for the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, expressed delight that the new Acting National Chairman of the party will set the party on the path of stability and progress.

It will be recalled that Kyari, who was the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the ruling APC assumed the position of Acting National Chairman of the party on Monday.

The development comes amid reports that the…